The Cat’s Out of the Bag and on the Big Screen

In a mission to raise money for cats in need around the world, CatVideoFest brings furry felines to the big screen by providing a full movie experience to watch a compilation reel of the latest cat videos. The 75-minute reel attracts people of all ages, not only for a good cause, but also for a good laugh. Will Braden became the director of CatVideoFest in 2016 and has spent countless hours reviewing submissions and watching cat content ever since. He says, “What I tell people is, if you hear the phrase ‘CatVideoFest,’ and you can imagine something, it is that — just times a thousand.” CatVideoFest has been in more than 350 theaters throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, raising over $150,000 for local shelters and organizations in need of support. Braden says that besides raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal shelters, the most gratifying part of his job is that people come back to see the show year after year. He says, “It’s pretty rare to have something that is G-rated, family-friendly that appeals to 6-year-olds and 60-year-olds, that everyone can kind of enjoy together.” The event is typically held in independent theaters, in collaboration with local shelters or animal welfare organizations, where drinks and movie theater snacks are served. CatVideoFest partnered with Greenhill Humane Society to raise money for local cats, and all showings will be at Art House. Braden says, “Don’t bring your cats. Your cats want to be at home with a little bit of alone time while you go and support cat shelters.” Get tickets online before the day you plan to go, because it frequently sells out.

CatVideoFest showings are 4 pm Saturday, August 23, 1 pm Sunday, August 24, and 6:30 pm Monday, August 25, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for students and military, and $8 for seniors 62 and older, and kids between 6 and 12. For more information, visit CatVideoFest.com or visit CatVideoFest on Facebook.

