Crafted by Native Hands

The Native American Arts & Crafts Makers Market returns Oct. 5 at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, showcasing works from Indigenous artisans and craftspeople from the Pacific Northwest and the Americas. Now in its third year, the market is presented by the Eugene-based Native American Arts & Crafts Makers (NAACM), and is inspired by the Santa Fe Indian Market, founded in 1922. “We offer authentic, culturally made arts and crafts,” board president and market planner Marcy Middleton says. The market features members of federally recognized tribes, makers with Indigenous heritage and Indigenous people from as far away as Central and South America and Oceania. The primary focus, however, is Native American arts and crafts from North America. When selecting vendors, Middleton says organizers adhere to the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, passed by Congress in 1990. The act outlaws non-Indigenous-made products from being falsely marketed as authentic Native productions. Offerings range from herbal salves to beadwork, jewelry, hats and clothing. Middleton notes that products representing different populations are distinct: beadwork, for example, from one tribe, is not the same as beadwork from another. Native-made fine art will also be on display. Beyond the Oct. 5 market, the NAACM is preparing a Powwow dance and demonstration in November at the Lane Arts Council First Friday ArtWalk, also at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion.

The Native American Arts & Crafts Market is 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free. The event is the first Sunday of each month from March through December.