It’s Oregon, so that means the college year has just begun! The West Coast likes the quarter system, so while most of the country is slogging back to school at the end of August, we like to wait till late September.

Supposedly the quarter system is the result of the 1960s Baby Boom and let colleges spread out the influx of freshmen. It also, supposedly, lets students experiment more with subjects with three or four (depending if you attend school in summer term) 10-week terms.

Regardless of why, local college terms start late and run short, here in Lane County, so Eugene Weekly’s Back to Campus issue is a chance to dive in and learn about music, weed, food, housing and more!

Got something students should know about? Did we miss something? Let them know in a letter! Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.

Break Time

by Jade Wilkerson

By Jade Wilkerson