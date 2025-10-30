Best Place to eat and not worry about allergies

1. (tie) Home and Jazzy Ladies, 560 Oak St., 541-636-9923, JazzyLadiesCafe.com.

2. Acorn Community Café, 769 Monroe St., 541-403-7647, EatAcornCafe.com.

3. Morning Glory Café, 450 Willamette St., 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

Yeah, if you’ve got a food allergy, maybe it’s best to eat at home. But cooking at home gets old, real quick. Nothing is more of a drag than remembering after a day of work to go in the kitchen and cook — and then wash dishes. So celiacs of the world unite, because Jazzy Ladies Cafe and Club is a gluten-free space to run away from the never-ending question, “What’s for dinner?”

Jazzy Ladies’ menu has something for a groggy morning brunch, casual dinner before a show at the Hult Center, or fine dining for a special occasion. And it’s the special occasions that the celiacs can savor dishes that would otherwise be a roll of the dice in wheat-infested kitchens. The restaurant has several dishes to list that warrant this place better than home — the Diablo Shrimp Pasta, patatas bravas, chicken marsala — but nothing beats a safe place where you can enjoy a slice of bread and dip it in oil and balsamic without worry of cross contamination.

Living up to its name, on Thursdays, the restaurant hosts live jazz, often bringing in the Jazz Ambassadors, three legendary fixtures of Eugene’s jazz scene: bassist Steve Mosher, pianist Gus Russell and drummer Georges Bouhey. Maybe eating at home is the safest bet for those with food allergies, but if you’ve got celiac, Jazzy Ladies will always beat laboring in the kitchen.