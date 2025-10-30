Best Place to go for a run

1. Amazon Trail, starts at the intersection of Amazon Parkway and 24th Ave.

2. Pre’s Trail, Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Rd.

3. Mount Pisgah, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd.

Don’t let Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks football team or the growing number of pickleball courts mislead you. Eugene is — and will always be — a running town first. And if any trail can be considered the crown jewel of Track Town, voters aren’t wrong when they say the Amazon Trail in south Eugene. The 1-mile loop (with a 1 kilometer cutoff option) is the perfect spot for runners, whether it’s an easy pace to check out the dogs at the dog park or you’re huffing a workout and you need precision in your distance. And when it comes to running, it’s all about location. Need to add a few more miles? Run over to the 3.5 mile Rexius Trail loop that takes you to Frank Kinney Park. Need to do sprints and you don’t want to be a menace to those just trying to stroll the Amazon trail? South Eugene’s track awaits. It’s a shame not every trail in Eugene — or around the world for that matter — has a running/walking trail as great as the Amazon Trail.