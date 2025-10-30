Step Right Up to the Haunted Bamboo Forest

Chainsaw clowns, fire throwers and real-life poisonous plants await at the third annual Haunted Bamboo Forest with a Circus Freak Show added this year on Halloween, Oct. 31. The event, hosted by Parker Learning Gardens, serves as a fundraiser and features live performances and eerie attractions for all ages. “You get to read signs about all the different kinds of poisonous plants in the area and around the world,” says Executive Director Jenna “Knotwood” Tilley, referring to the Poisonous Plant Walk in the morning. Tilley performs as Knotwood the Clown and joins this year’s fire-spinning lineup. Two shows are planned for the night: a family-friendly haunt beginning at 5:30 pm followed at 7:15 pm by a scarier version for ages 13 and up. “It takes place in our three-acre bamboo forest on site,” Tilley says. “I do a big performance in this, like, decrepit half-of-a-circus tent that we crafted out of upcycled materials, and we had some on-site volunteers help us craft it out of the bamboo itself, so the whole structure is made of bamboo.” Like a haunted corn maze — but made entirely of bamboo — the event supports Parker Learning Gardens’ youth and community programs. “My favorite part about it is that I get to watch these teens who were in our teen programs, and who we’ve met through past board members and their connections, get to come with their families and help haunt the forest,” Tilley says.

The final evening of the Haunted Bamboo Forest has a family-friendly option at 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm and a 13-plus option at 7:15 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday, Oct. 31, at Parker Learning Gardens, 31239 Lanes Turn Road in Coburg. Tickets start at $20, with family and group discounts available. Tickets and volunteer sign-ups are available on Facebook and Instagram at Parker Learning Gardens Non-Profit. The Poisonous Plant Walk is 10 am and free.