Springfield Gets Some Respect

In the past couple of decades, Eugene developer Dan Neal has built stylish apartment and senior-living complexes around the state, from Eugene to Portland, Bend, Roseburg and the Medford area.

But never in Springfield, which sits just three miles from his Pearl Street office.

That may soon change.

Neal has submitted plans to the city to build a 128-unit apartment complex on four acres that his development group recently acquired near the Interstate 105-Mohawk Boulevard interchange.

Neal isn’t certain he’ll proceed, and says the cost, rents, and timetable are to be determined. The plans show a cluster of two- and three-story buildings that Neal says would have one- and two-bedroom apartments.

“In the current market, many projects are being shelved due to the high cost of funds and the high cost of labor and materials. Certainly, we are concerned about whether the project … will pencil,” Neal tells Eugene Weekly.

Lack of rentals

The project, which would front Marcola Road, would help Springfield’s excruciatingly tight apartment supply. Apartment developers have mostly shied away from the city in recent years. In the past 10 years, there were five years when the city issued, on average, permits for just three apartment units per year, according to data from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city estimates its rental vacancy rate at 2.1 percent, far short of the “healthy” 5 percent rate the city hopes for.

Neal, who does business as Paradigm Properties, says Springfield needs the project.

“The city is trying hard to address their housing shortage. We want to help,” he says.

Neal says he isn’t seeking any special city assistance. The complex would have market-rate rents, he says.

The site’s a big field with a half-dozen large trees. The longtime owner, a Springfield investor, sold it in 2022 for $2.2 million to an entity controlled by Justin Thomas of Junction City, the deed shows. Thomas is CEO of Junction City-based G&D Chillers, a major employer that builds chillers for brewers, wineries and other businesses.

In 2024, Thomas transferred ownership of the Springfield land to a Paradigm entity and became a partner in the apartment project.

Well-known in Eugene

In Eugene, Neal’s work is familiar to many. He built student housing well before the wave of big-box mega-projects being built for students by out-of-state developers. Neal’s work in the city includes The Prefontaine on University Street, The Patterson on Patterson Street, and The Pearl on Pearl Street. Each has an individualized, varied exterior with a snappy, angular, colorful Pacific Northwest look.

The Springfield project will be “distinctive and stylish,” Neal says. It will have “plenty of open space along with a nice community building and other amenities.”

Springfield’s been a tale of two cities when it comes to residential construction.

In its long-term growth plans, the city designated plenty of acreage for single-family homes. Developers and home-buyers responded. From 2020 to August of this year, the city issued permits for 1,042 single-family homes, federal data show. New single-family subdivisions now blanket the city’s fringes.

But in that same period, the city issued permits for only 368 apartment units. Most of that was for a single recent project, Marcola Apartment Homes.

In Springfield, finding “sites large enough and with appropriate zoning for multi-family housing is challenging,” says Neal.

Marcola Apartment Homes, totalling 312 apartments on 11 acres, was built by Wilsonville-based I&E Construction. It’s a half-mile east of Paradigm’s site and was completed in 2024 and this year.

The rents there are spendy. A one-bedroom 730-square-foot unit starts at $1,500 a month, says the project’s website. But new construction helps loosen up the market, economists say. They call the process “filtering.” Higher-income renters tend to be the ones moving into new units. That frees up older, less-expensive apartments, and dampens rent increases, says a 2024 study by the Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

“Owners and managers of older properties are well aware that new supply entering a market creates new opportunities for their renters to move up,” the study says.

Bricks $ Mortar is a column anchored by Christian Wihtol, who worked as an editor and writer at The Register-Guard in Eugene 1990-2018, much of the time focused on real estate, economic development and business. Reach him at Christian@EugeneWeekly.com.

