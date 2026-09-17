Activist Alert

“Bad officials are the ones elected by good citizens who do not vote.” — George Jean Nathan, drama critic and magazine editor\

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Legislative Letter-Writing Event, 11 am to 3 pm, Sunday, Sept. 20, WOW Hall, 291 West 8th, Eugene Springfield Solidarity Network, SolidarityNetwork.org.

• Beyond Red & Blue: Practicing Better Conversations, 6 pm to 8 pm, Thursday, Sept. 24, and every fourth Thursday of the month. Braver Angels, theme: Having an open mind, avoiding exaggeration and stereotypes. Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Avenue.

A group of self-identifying Democrats, Republicans and independents convene each month to host civil civic discussions. Braver Angels is a national organization that works on hosting meetings to create safe spaces of disagreement and understanding. The Southern Willamette Valley Alliance chapter meets at a local church in Eugene to have structured facilitated discussions about community issues. They use clinically tested methods to facilitate spaces for civil conversation. Read the story at EugeneWeekly.com. Register at EventBrite or go to Swva.braverangels.org.

• Money for Schools Not War Rally & March, noon to 5 pm, Saturday, Sept. 26, Eugene City Hall 500 East 4th, Solidaritynetwork.org.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak.

• Mondays & Thursdays: Postcarding to register Black rural voters in North Carolina & Georgia, 1 pm to 3 pm, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to Pamela Bahnsen, PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Wednesdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in November, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!