Winter Reading

Ursula Le Guin, Ken Kesey, Beverly Cleary, Cheryl Strayed, Barry Lopez, William Stafford, Chuck Palahniuk … Oregon is and has been home to literary luminaries, and the same goes for Lane County. And in turbulent political times like these, we’re reading to get away from it all and reading to keep up with it all.

Want to meet a local author? Read about the Authors & Artists Fair bringing 52 authors to Eugene on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Lane Events Center — we have the full list at EugeneWeekly.com, including novelist Miriam Gershow, journalist and essayist Melissa Hart and comedian Leigh Anne Jasheway.

A little earlier in the month and a little further up the road in Salem on Sunday, Dec. 7, you can check out 65 authors at “Holiday Cheer: A Celebration of Oregon Authors” at the Oregon Historical Society, featuring Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, journalist and podcaster Leah Sottile and Steve Prefontaine biographer — and former The Register-Guard writer — Brendan O’Meara.

We are book nerds here at Eugene Weekly, and asked for local authors and writers to send us their books and their reviews — and they did. We are now awash in a delightful pile of local and regional literature.

We are also print nerds here at your local “commie rag,” we plan to have short reviews in print in our Slant column for weeks to come — and watch for our newly launching books column!

Got a book, got a review? Books@EugeneWeekly.com and thanks for nerding out with us!

For the full list of authors at Holiday Cheer, go to OHS.org/holidaycheer. For more on Authors & Artists Fair read the story at EugeneWeekly.com.

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!