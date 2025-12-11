Having Fun Finding Forest Fairies

Look for hidden gems throughout Hendricks Park at the Forest Fairies Nature Quest this Sunday, Dec. 14. Starting at the Francis M. Wilkins Shelter, this walk includes a hunt for “fairies,” or pine cones decorated with fabulous craft supplies. Each fairy can be found next to an aspect of nature near and dear to the organizers, such as a mushroom, lichen or tree. Participants will take turns collecting them and talking about the flora and fauna on the way. After the walk, cozy up around a fire. Participants collect their own pine cones to decorate with craft supplies and a little hot glue. Aimed at families with preschool to elementary school-aged children, the walk is family-paced, says organizer Beth Stein. Nearby Nature tries to do a Nature Quest monthly, as “You get a walk, and you get to learn some things, and you get to be imaginative, and then you go back, and you get to sit by the warm fire,” Stein says. Rain or shine and free for Nearby Nature members, organizers encourage non-members to register for $10 per family beforehand.

Forest Fairies Nature Quest, 1-3 pm, Sunday, Dec. 14, Hendricks Park. Free for member families, $10 for non-member families. Register at NearbyNature.org.

