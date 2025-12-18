Activist Alert

“All too often, when we see injustices, both great and small, we think, ‘That’s terrible,’ but we do nothing. We say nothing. We let other people fight their own battles. We remain silent because silence is easier… When we say nothing, when we do nothing, we are consenting to these trespasses against us.” — Roxane Gay, Bad Feminist

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Day Without an Immigrant, noon to 2 pm, Thursday, Dec. 18, downtown Eugene Ferry Street Bridge sign waving; and 5:30 pm to 7 pm, downtown Springfield, City Hall, vigil.

• Honor and grieve all the lives lost on our streets this year, 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Sunday, Dec. 21, Washington Jefferson Park. Food, survival supplies and community provided, Black Thistle Street Aid.

• National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil, 5 pm to 6 pm, Sunday, Dec. 21, resource fair, 6 pm to 7 pm candlelight vigil, Eugene Farmers Market Pavilion, Eugene Human Rights Commission’s Homelessness and Poverty Workgroup.

• Cottage Grove Community Care, fundraiser for immigrant families impacted by recent ICE activity, 5:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 21, Cottage Grove Public Market, Main Street, Cottage Grove. Dinner and comedy show, sliding scale $40-$60. Tickets at https://m.bpt.me/event/6757378.

Ongoing events — Check for holiday changes!

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street, and 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, resumes Thursday, Jan. 8, for the 2026 midterm elections. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

