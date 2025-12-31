“Without a direct action expression of it, nonviolence, to my mind, is meaningless.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Anti-Fascist Write-athon, Jan. 3 on Zoom, writers come together to take a stand against fascism, a fundraiser for the Antifa Lit Journal, register or donate through Independence, Oregon-based NotaPipePublishing.com.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action. Jan. 11 will be letter-writing.

Ongoing events — Check for holiday changes!

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, resumes Thursday, Jan. 8, for the 2026 midterm elections. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

