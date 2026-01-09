Bowling Joy

Walking through its nostalgic sliding doors, you’ll hear balls gliding down lanes, slamming into gutters and colliding with pins across the hardwood. As a longtime staple in the community since 1959, Emerald Lanes is a family-friendly environment filled with competitive year-round leagues.

“I never knew a bowling alley could be so fun,” says Kimm Reeves, an Emerald Lanes food server.

The intimate 24-lane complex with updated equipment, pro shop and food options curates a unique bowling experience for every level of bowler — whether you’re looking to have fun with a group of friends late at night or checking into your weekly bowling league with your newly fitted custom ball.

“Anyone can pick up a bowling ball and throw it. The sport allows anyone to participate regardless of age,” says Kate Plough, Emerald Lanes owner.

For late-night fun on Friday and Saturday, Clutch bowling transforms the alley with dimmed lights, lane graphics and music as an added element. When the lights go out, the real fun begins. Animated lane graphics shift, alter and interact with your bowling ball as it drives towards the pins.

“Emerald Lanes sparked my joy for bowling. I picked it up over the summer, and now I can’t stop going,” says Ian Umlandt, a University of Oregon southpaw pitcher. As a dynamic athlete on the mound, he says, “Bowling is similar to baseball, the throw, the speed and the rotation of the ball. It all impacts the outcome of your score,” he adds.

Bowling may not feel like a sport for some, but it’s grown to serve many as a form of consistent physical activity year-round. With weekly leagues lasting 12 and up to 36 weeks, league participants of all ages, especially elders, gain a consistent form of exercise without costly and demanding movements on the body.

Bowling at Emerald Lanes. Photo by Corin Antonio.

Before Kate and Jared Plough took over, Kate’s father, Dave Zientara, owned the business for nearly 20 years. As the bowling alley stays in the family, the traditions have stayed too.

“My dad was a huge foodie, he loved to eat lunch daily at the alley. It’s important for us to continue sharing my family’s passion for food and bowling,” Kate Plough says.

The restaurant and bar side of Emerald Lanes serve breakfast daily until 11 am, while burgers, pizza and small sharables — like the crispy curly fries with in-house fry sauce — deliver as comfort food while you bowl. The bar for ages 21-plus contains beer, seltzers and hard liquor.

On any given night, the loud sound of excitement mixes with the echoes of bowling balls slamming through pins, as staff greet newcomers and welcome regulars by name. Parents teaching their kids and friends celebrating milestones, while veterans exchange stories of their past, are all under one roof, and the feeling of familiarity is what makes a casual bowling night into a regular tradition with snacks and exercise.

Emerald Lanes is open 10 am to 11 pm Monday through Thursday and until 12:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 140 Oakway Road. More info at 541-342-2611 and EmeraldLanesEugene.com.

