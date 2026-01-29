Hot Wheels to Warm up a Cold Winter 

Collectors from across the Pacific Northwest will gather in Springfield as the Willamette Valley Diecast club hosts its annual winter show, a swap-meet style event dedicated to Hot Wheels and diecast model cars. Club event organizer Jenny Autrey and her 14-year-old son Weston Smith joined Willamette Valley Diecast when Smith developed an interest in collecting Hot Wheels at age 11, Autrey says. At the time, the group had around 100 members, which has since grown to roughly 1,100 collectors from across the region. “We put on shows three times a year: winter, spring in May and then fall in September,” Autrey says. The Winter Show offers collectors the opportunity to buy, sell and trade a wide range of diecast cars, from common favorites to harder-to-find pieces. “I describe it to people like a bazaar for Hot Wheels or diecasts,” Autrey adds. “There’s a whole other world of cars that are collectible like M2s, GreenLights and Matchbox,” alongside the ever-popular Hot Wheels. In addition to vendor tables, the all-ages event includes a custom diecast contest, with awards given to first, second and third place entries. Organizers encourage longtime collectors and curious newcomers alike to stop by, browse and connect with others who share an interest in the hobby.

The Willamette Valley Diecast Winter Show is 11 am to 3 pm Saturday, Jan. 31, at Springfield Elks Lodge, 1707 Centennial Boulevard in Springfield. Admission is free, with $5 early-bird entry from 10 am to 11 am. For more information, visit Willamette Valley Diecast on Facebook groups.