A Gift Horse

For the first time in several years, Oregon indie-folk band Horse Feathers is back out on the road, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their cult classic breakthrough album, Words Are Dead. Horse Feathers brings their anniversary tour to Eugene August 29 at Art House. In the 2000s, the band rode the hipster-influenced acoustic music wave, similar to The Decemberists, The Avett Brothers or Fleet Foxes. While the songs are modern in tone and perspective, the traditional instrumentation features cello, acoustic bass, acoustic guitars, fiddle and banjo. Singer-songwriter Justin Ringle still leads the group, which started in Portland and is now based in Astoria. Alongside Ringle, the current lineup features members of River Whyless and Blind Pilot. Ringle never stopped playing Words Are Dead songs, but says the songs have grown and changed over the years. Looking back on his earlier music, he says it’s like revisiting old journal entries. With time and practice, he’s developed as a musician, but in retrospect, he says the older songs feel “punk rock” in their intent and passion, which he appreciates. He recalls the Pablo Picasso quote, “It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child.” Horse Feathers will play two sets at Art House, the first a tribute to Words Are Dead, and the second with selections from throughout their catalog. The album’s original label, Kill Rock Stars, reissues Words Are Dead wherever music is sold August 28, with a Horse Feathers demo CD included in vinyl copies.

Horse Feathers play 8 pm Saturday, August 29, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $30 and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all ages.