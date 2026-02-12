Moving Through Grief

Memorial altar for loved ones lost to an overdose by Art of Grief. Additions welcome. Photo by Michael Glownia.

Grief doesn’t always need to be processed sitting still. For many, grief is best handled through movement itself. On Feb. 15, Turning Tides Music, the Art of Grief and Eugene Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing (GRASP) are partnering to present Dancing Our Sorrows Away at WOW Hall. The gathering will offer ecstatic dance, a type of free-form, non-choreographed movement, along with a creative healing event benefitting EF5 (Erika’s Father, Family & Friends Fighting Fentanyl), a Lane County nonprofit working to end the fentanyl epidemic while supporting families grieving overdose loss. The event will open with a circle led by licensed clinical social workers who will set intentions and agreements around consent and safety. After that, participants are invited to move freely to music. “Grief lives in the body,” organizer Michael Glownia says. Rhythmic motion and embodied expression can help people move out of fight-or-flight mode and into a sense of safety and connection. For those looking for a break or a quieter approach, volunteers will staff an art-creation station with collage materials, watercolor pens, origami supplies and more. “Dance and art allow people to process grief in ways that words often can’t,” Glownia says.

Dancing Our Sorrows Away is 11 am to 1 pm Sunday, Feb. 15, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Suggested donation $15–$33. The event is all ages and substance-free. For more information, email ef5charity@gmail.com or call 541-954-0276.