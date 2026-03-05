There’s Plotting, and Then There’s Plotting

From burial plots to garden plots, van life to campus soil, explore how Eugene builds — and grows — home

Looking to bury a body in your backyard — legally, of course? Curious about turning your van into a dream home on wheels? Wondering if you can really grow cucumbers in a five-gallon bucket? Got college learning gardens on your mind?

This year’s Home & Garden edition has you covered. From backyard projects (the above-board kind) to van-life reinventions, from bucket-grown produce to the hands-in-the-soil work happening in local college learning gardens, this issue explores how our community is redefining what home looks like — and how we grow within it.

Whether you’re planting roots, pulling weeds or plotting your next project, consider this your invitation to dig in.