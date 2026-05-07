Cottage Grove multimedia visual artist Alex Ihnat, known as Neato, hangs work at Plank Town Brewing Company through May 31. With a slogan of “make art every day,” the self-taught Ihnat creates vibrant street and pop-art-influenced pieces using acrylics, stencils and spray paint. Ihnat calls the May exhibition Everything Must Go. His playfully simple lines, color blocking and a deceptive innocence tell complex narratives of cityscapes and human relationships. The work explores the intersection of classical fine art and popular culture, using comic-book and movie references in works that are often figurative with Roy Lichtenstein’s bright, neon color palette. Visual punchlines show up in pieces like “Grannies with Gunz” depicting a Golden Girls-style cast of characters packing heat. Dystopian punk science fiction themes are also present. Ihnat says that he considers all forms of art available to him to tell his story. Ihnat grew up in Alaska, moved to Oregon as a teenager and has produced art in Lane County for more than a decade. He adopted the alter-ego Neato “to balance the darkness in the world,” he says.

Neato’s Everything Must Gois on view through May 31 at Plank Town Brewing Company, 346 Main Street in Springfield. Plank Town is open 11:30 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 to 10 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit PlankTownBrewing.com.