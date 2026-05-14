60-Vendor Vintage Party

Eugene Vintage Fest, formerly Founded Fest, is back and bigger than ever. Last year, the behemoth event brought in 35 vendors that included artists, artisans and vintage sellers. This year, the Farmers Market Pavilion will be flooded with 60 vendors, all of whom focus on true vintage from the 1960s through Y2K. You’ll find leather jackets, denim, punk and hippie clothes and everything else that reminds you that art and sustainably owned clothing go hand-in-hand. Vintage vendor highlights include the colorful and eclectic Wild Paisley Vintage, Epic Seconds selling used physical media and Buttercup’s Books from Portland offering purses made from upcycled books. While you’re there, jam out to live vinyl-spinning DJs and grab snacks from food and alcohol vendors. Also, bring your damaged textiles by the Eugene Fix-It Fair, who will be on-site giving free repairs. The event is sponsored by the City of Eugene Waste Prevention Program to keep the focus on sustainability. Peter Michaels is the owner of Eugene shop Founded Vintage, which puts on the fest. Michaels says that buying vintage means that “We’re keeping it out of the landfill and we’re bringing it back into iteration.” He also points out that “all this stuff is made better than stuff is today. So you could buy a jacket that’s 60 years old, and it will probably outlive something that’s 6 years old.”

Eugene Vintage Fest is noon to 6 pm Sunday, May 17, at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free entry.