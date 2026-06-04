Aroma on the McKenzie 

Imagine a field of lavender — the color, smell and maybe some music playing in the background. McKenzie River Lavenderwelcomes you to the annual Lavender Bloom Event the second weekend of July. The lavender field has not existed forever; it used to be a corn and hay field, says Carol Tannenbaum, the field’s owner. The field is not in use over the summer, so Tannenbaum and her family reconsidered how to use the land during that time. “I thought of a plant that people can relate to,” Tannenbaum says, and it was lavender. In 2010, she planted some lavender to start, which has now grown into a vast field. At the event, you can expect to hear local music, shop vendors and explore different lavender products by local artisans. You can also go out to the field and create a u-pick lavender bouquet. Tannenbaum says that it is very relaxing to be surrounded by lavender at the farm. “You can smell all the aroma.” She adds that bees might be wandering around the field, enjoying the bloom as well. The event, she says, “is great for a nice July day.”

Lavender Bloom Festival is 10 am to 5 pm Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 12, at McKenzie River Lavender, 40882 McKenzie Highway, Springfield. Free to enter with suggested $5 donation towards the Boy Scouts. For more information, visit McKenzieRiverLavender.com.