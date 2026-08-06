Where the Buses Stop, the Music Starts

Come join Lane Transit District for its summer of music and performances at the Eugene Station with Performances at the Plaza. The music program kicked off in June and is a continuation of the series that started in 2023, which brought together solo pianist Christopher Stubbs and Americana singer Harlan Rivers. “While LTD is in the business of connecting people within our community, we’re also an anchor downtown. This concert series helps create a welcoming and safe atmosphere in a space that serves thousands of people every day,” says Anni Katz, LTD public information officer. The annual series features a variety of local artists, such as Bongolatte playing Latin jazz, Afro-beats and Brazilian rhythms. Later in August, Badlands Band plays country favorites from the 1950s to 1990s. “Live performance can turn a public space into a community space. When people gather for a performance, it creates a sense of connection,” Katz says. “We have a loyal group of residents from a nearby retirement community who come to nearly every performance, and they like music they can dance to and high-energy bands,” Katz says that the LTD concert series is meant to make music accessible and affordable for people in Eugene and bring performances to an everyday space. “At a performance early on, an individual shared how much this meant to him because he could not afford to go to venues to listen to live music. He was so appreciative. We hear stories like that all the time,” Katz says.

LTD Summer Concert Series is 2 pm to 5 pm every Friday until August 28 at the Eugene Station Rosa Parks Plaza, 98-52 West 10th Avenue. Free.