Nighthawks

Eric Stalker premieres his new group Nighttime Hotline, August 8 at Art House. Stalker is the former bassist of Glitterfox, a Eugene-turned-Portland-based indie rock band that recently split up after 14 years. Stalker, who joined Glitterfox in 2025, says his new group features similar big vocal harmonies and danceable grooves, but leans into ’70s-era country music. The Art House show is the first Nighttime Hotline show in Eugene — their second performance ever, and first appearance since Glitterfox announced its dissolution. Stalker says his new group will feature a rotating cast of accompanying musicians, while he writes all the music. In Eugene, he’ll perform with Glitterfox drummer Blaine Heinonen and singer Solange Igoa. Stalker’s singing voice recalls Cat Stevens. As a songwriter, he says, “I like thinking from other people’s perspectives, and other people’s voices, too, which makes me write differently.” While developing Nighttime Hotline material, he didn’t set out to reference the ’70s — it “just turned out that way,” he says. “I’m not going to take myself too seriously,” he adds. “I want there to be an element of camp.” While together, Glitterfox built a following in Eugene, performing at WOW Hall and the Oregon Country Fair. “I loved being in the band and absolutely wouldn’t be ready to launch something new without the time I spent doing it,” Stalker adds. The concert is a double bill with Eugene gothic folk group Baroque Betty, fronted by Betty Jaeger, Eugene Weekly’s 2025 Best of Eugene Best singer-songwriter.

Nighttime Hotline and Baroque Betty perform a co-headlining show 8 pm Saturday, August 8 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 advance, $22 day of show, and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all ages.