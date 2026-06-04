Free BIPOC Community Event Packed with Health Resources

Come and experience a diverse offering of free health resources at the NAACP Health Fair this Saturday, June 6, hosted by theEugene Springfield NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). There will be health screenings, a diaper bank, eye, cancer and dental screenings, services and education, as well as training on how to stop bleeding and how to build your first aid kit — all for free. There will also be music, food, games and many community-based organizations who can help people get access to the care they need. The event is centered on BIPOC and open to all. “We have wonderful community members who have given us starts and different things so that we can do some education around food sustainability,” says Deborah Reynolds-Lange, interim executive director. NAACP recognizes the disparities in access to health care for people of color and seeks to address the gap. Providers from McKenzie-Willamette Hospital will be on-site to help people in the BIPOC community feel seen and heard in a supportive space. “It’s such a big deal when you see some of these community-based organizations out here, to know what they do, and how they can help you and your family so you’re not feeling like you’re alone out here,” says Demond Hawkins, Eugene Springfield NAACP president, adding that free access to health services on a weekend is a unique bonus. “It’s really being in community and we need to do that with each other more often and enjoy that space together and take advantage of the resources when they’re there,” he says.

NAACP Health Fair is noon to 4 pm Saturday, June 6 at Clear Lake Community Center, 4646 Barger Drive. Free and open to the public. Learn more at NaacpLaneCounty.org.