Get into the Giving Cycle 

Shift Community Cycles is a local nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to bicycles, hands-on education and inclusive cycling events. Shift hosts Chain Reaction: A Community Catalyst Celebration June 5, featuring local food, giving and a celebration of the year’s work. People can give by purchasing a ticket for the event, donating or participating in the silent auction. Shift provides free bicycles and low-cost bike-related services to kids and individuals in need. Many of its operations are supported and run by volunteers, who you can meet at the event and hear about their experiences. Also at the event, Shift will present a behind-the-scenes look at its Free Bikes 4 Kidz program and facility. Kendsie Channing, Shift’s executive director, says the organization did not receive grant funding this year, which underscores the need for community donations. “We are trying to lean on the community,” she says, as grants are getting more competitive and harder to receive across nonprofit organizations. “It is going to be a bigger event this year,” Channing says, and adds, “It is a big ask to the community.” All proceeds help propel Shift’s mission by directly funding its programming and community-building initiatives.

Chain Reaction: A Community Catalyst Celebration is 6 pm to 9 pm Friday, June 5, at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Headquarters, 190 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $50 for VIP and available at Shiftcc.org.