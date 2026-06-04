Happy 250, USA

America’s 250th birthday is coming up, and understandably, the mood may not strike you as celebratory. Nonetheless, Lane County has lots to do over the holiday weekend, and here are just a few of our picks. There’s nothing more American than a rodeo, and at 7:30 pm July 2 through 5, Eugene Pro Rodeo marks its 35th anniversary on the 4th at the Eugene Pro Rodeo Grandstands (9751 Prairie Road. Tickets start at $28 and are available at EugeneProRodeo.com.) Instead, get out of town for fireworks shows, including the annualFlorence Old Town Fireworks on the Siuslaw River, with other food and festivities. (For more information, visit FlorenceChamber.com.) Or combine fireworks with a parade at the Creswell 4th of July Celebration. (For more information, visit Ci.Creswell.Or.Us) For something out of the ordinary, the Oregon Bach Festival presentsThe Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci6:30 pm July 5 at the Hult Center, because what was the American Revolution but an Enlightenment project, and where would the Enlightenment be without da Vinci via the Renaissance? The evening features performances by the Oregon Bach Festival Chorus and Modern Orchestra with “stunning, big-screen images of da Vinci’s drawings and writings” projected above the performers, says Josh Gren, Oregon Bach Festival director of strategic communications and marketing. (Tickets start at $7.50 and are available at OregonBachFestival.org.)

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