Look for the Red Wigs

Jenette Kime brought theHelen Roper Romp to Eugene last June. She found out about the Helens when she saw pictures from Portland’s Roper Romp — people who dress in bright red curly wigs and long flowy dresses based on the character Helen Roper from 1970s sitcom Three’s Company. Eugene’s first Helen gathering was last summer, when Kime posted about it to Facebook, and people she never met showed up. For the last year, anyone willing to don a red wig and leave their attitude at the door is welcomed into a community of people wanting to dress up and spread positivity. “I become a different person with the wig,” Kime says. Throughout the Romp, the group goes on a walk together, playing hits from Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Frank Sinatra via boombox while waving to passersby. The June 5 Romp will start at the Farmers Market Pavillion and end at Jamesons. Eugene Helens are part of an international network of Helens, dating back to a 2013 pride celebration in New Orleans. It’s an all inclusive group, where “Helen” is a noun, verb and adjective. The Eugene Helens host a Romp the first Friday of each month. “No guilt, no commitment,” Kime says. Come hang out with the Helens.

The Helen Roper Romp is 6 pm June 5, at the Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free. For more information email HeyJeno@gmail.com or visit @EugeneHelensPage on Facebook.