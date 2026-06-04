Skoolies Roll Into Oakridge for the Annual Bus Fair

The Bus Fair is a weekend event bringing together a unique mix of custom school bus renovations ranging across all sizes. There will also be art and food vendors, camping, panel discussions, a beer garden and live music. With an eclectic collection of vintage collectors, nomads and curious “skoolie” enthusiasts (someone who is interested in renovating and converting old school buses), the community-focused event is a one-of-a-kind gathering located in Oakridge. “I created the Bus Fair to bring community and skoolies together,” Bus Fair founder Brock Butterfield says. Unsatisfied with the apparent lack of skoolie community in Oakridge, Butterfield decided to take matters into his own hands and build one himself. Thus, the annual Bus Fair was born, and a community of skoolies gathered together to “help and uplift one another,” Butterfield says. Like a car show, the event is meant to bring people together for a good time and to answer questions. No bus? No problem! The fair is open for general admission to the public Saturday, June 20, and anyone is welcome to camp. Friday, June 19 is dedicated to renovation seminars, which are available at an additional cost for those looking to learn more about school buses. The family-friendly event in Greenwaters Park allows campers and visitors to enjoy the scenic outdoors of the Pacific Northwest.

The Bus Fair is 9am Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 at Greenwaters Park, 48362 OR-58, Oakridge. Tickets start at $25 for Saturday general admission and $180 for three days of camping and at TheBusFair.com.