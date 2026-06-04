Envision AC/DC, Heart, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Queen at the height of their powers, all on the same stage, over the course of one July weekend. Obviously, that will never happen, but it is every old soul’s dream. Harefest, a three-day 21-plus music festival in Canby, allows campers and daytrippers alike to step into that dream. Donning the slogan, “The Mother of All Tribute Festivals,” Harefest features more than two dozen of the Pacific Northwest’s greatest and most popular classic rock tribute bands in one place, over the course of three days. These include Fighting Foos (Foo Fighters tribute), Hysteria (Def Leppard tribute), Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac tribute) and headliners Queen Nation (Queen tribute), to name a few — and a three-day pass is the price of a single mid-grade arena concert ticket. “Another highlight is the return of Ramble On, a Led Zeppelin tribute who are making their triumphant return after nearly a decade on hiatus,” says festival organizer Jason Fellman. The members of these tribute bands are all seasoned professional musicians who have dedicated their careers to perfecting the sound, mannerisms and most famous concerts of who they are paying tribute to — some strive for note-for-note authenticity and uncanny costumes, while others take artistic liberties. If you just can’t get enough, Harefest LLC (the company that runs Harefest) is throwing tribute festivals across Oregon all month, including the classic rock-centeredLegends Reloaded in Madras June 19 and 20 and Capital City Retro Fest August 14 through 16, as well as the ’90s alt-rock Flannel Fest Oct. 2 and 3.

Harefest gates open 6:30 pm Thursday, July 16, 10:30 am Friday, July 17 and 9 am Saturday, July 18 at Clackamas County Fairgrounds & Events Center, 694 Northeast 4th Avenue, Canby. Tickets start at $66. The event is 21-plus. For tickets and more information on Harefest and other tribute festivals, visit Harefest.com.