Honor and Celebrate Juneteenth at Two Eugene Events 

Celebrate Black culture and commemorate Juneteenth at the2026 Juneteenth Gathering and the annual Rhythm and Resilience Juneteenth Celebration. The 2026 Juneteenth Gathering at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza honors the history and legacy of Juneteenth through its theme, “Freedom to Thrive, Freedom to Shine,” which is inspired by the official Juneteenth flag. Portland artist Mz. Etta headlines the event, which also features performances from R&B group Brian Sims & Friends as well as youth performers from HONEY Inc. Lead event coordinator Shanaè Joyce-Stringer, who is also the president of BLAQ Youth, Inc., describes the Juneteenth Gathering as a “family-friendly event that is multi-generational.” With numerous community organizations, a space dedicated to honoring elders, talented performers and a kids’ zone, anyone can enjoy the Juneteenth Gathering. Local food vendors will serve Haitian cuisine, Cajun dishes and Southern soul food. The Rhythm and Resilience Juneteenth Celebration, meanwhile, is centered around music, dance and joy. Vanessa Fuller, owner and artistic director of event headliner Xcape Dance Company, says that the celebration emphasizes “coming together for the music, for the culture.” The event features an opening gospel set from Bethel Temple Faith Ministries, all-day music from DJ Smuve, line dancing and Afro Cuban drumming and dance. There will also be music from the Darlene Jackson Band, which covers classic Motown, soul and R&B songs.

The 2026 Juneteenth Gathering is 3 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 19, at Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free. The Rhythm and Resilience Juneteenth Celebration is noon to 6 pm Friday, June 19, at Riverfront Park, 701 East 8th Avenue. Free.