Cottage Grove to Host First Ever Community Pride Picnic

South Lane County Oregon Pride and other local community members have designed an event in Cottage Grove to celebrate inclusion, love and joy at this year’s first-ever Community Pride Picnic. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food and friends for an afternoon of entertainment and community celebration. “This event is to create inclusive, safe spaces for the queer members of our community and our allies. It’s been a long time coming that Cottage Grove has needed a resource like this,” event Creative Director Sara Aloi says. The event will include drag performances, live music and DJ sets, a Pride-themed fashion runway competition and a variety of family-friendly activities. Attendees can also participate in face painting, rock painting, lawn games, photo booths and raffle drawings. Cottage Grove’s Community Pride Picnic “is the first of many,” Aloi says. “The passion that we have found from hosting this picnic has blossomed into a long-term organization, and we plan to provide resources and community connections for a long time to come after this.”

Community Pride Picnic is 11 am to 3 pm Sunday, June 28th, at Coiner Park, 1319 East Main Street, Cottage Grove. Free.