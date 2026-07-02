A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Love Thy Neighbor, a group art show hanging at RecRoom gallery in South Eugene, opened June 26. The installation includes artists from Eugene, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville and France, among other places. Artists involved have shown works at major institutions, such as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Los Angeles Museum of Modern Art and the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. University of Oregon School of Art & Design faculty members Trygve Faust and Jessica Swanson present a ceramic, cotton rope and barnacles piece called Intertidal Deployment Object 018. “While barnacles are typically thought of as a nuisance to be eliminated in most human maritime endeavors, our Intertidal Deployment Objects embrace the beauty of these amazing creatures,” Faste says. Colin Ives, also a UO School of Art & Design faculty member, shows Dominica — from the Islands series, a machine graphite piece in a handmade box. “These small sculptures begin as representations of Dominica and Saint Vincent,” Caribbean island territories, “which are increasingly vulnerable to climate instability, sea-level rise and intensifying environmental pressures,” Ives says. RecRoom gallerist Sarah Finlay says, “I wanted to bring people together around this work and hopefully spark a more hopeful dialogue about the possibilities of a better future.” She says the work has carried her “through the existential angst of these troubling and cynical times.” With a separate entrance, RecRoom is a modern art space in Finlay’s home.

Love Thy Neighbor opened Friday, June 26 and remains on display through August 29 at RecRoom, 4415 Hilyard Street. RecRoom is open noon to 6 pm Fridays and noon to 4 pm Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information and a complete list of artists, visit RecRoomEugene.com.

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