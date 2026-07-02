Lots of Liberty and Lots of Light

This year’s July 4 is already special, being America’s 250th and all. But it is also the Springfield Utility Board’s Light of Liberty Celebration at Island Park’s 20th anniversary, so the celebration will be especially big this year. The kids area will occupy the entire south end of the park, where “Your kids will be worn out well before the fireworks,” says Meredith Clark, Springfield Utility Board community relations manager. The kids area will feature a petting zoo, pony rides, a reptile exhibit, bounce houses, obstacle courses and “a live mermaid,” that kids can take pictures with, Clark says. She suggests getting to the animal exhibits as early as possible and lining up before 7:30 pm to ensure a turn before the animals leave at 8 pm. On the north end of the park, adults can enjoy a concert by longtime local ’70s and ’80s classic rock cover band Satin Love Orchestra. There will also be plenty of food and drink offerings to keep everyone fed, as well as a beer and wine pavilion. All proceeds go toward Project Share, a fund that helps low-income Springfield residents pay their utilities year round. “It’s such a big event, and it’s certainly a lot of work,” Clark says. “But at the end of the day, when July 5 comes, I know that we’ve made a lot of money for our community, and I know that people had a good time.”

The Springfield Utility Board’s Light of Liberty Celebration begins 4 pm Saturday, July 4, at Island Park, 200 West B Street, Springfield. Fireworks start at 10:15 pm. Tickets are $5 in advance at Jerry’s Home Improvement or the Springfield Utility Board offices, $8 online or $10 cash only at the gate.

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