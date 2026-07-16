Dance, Eat and Celebrate at Noche Cultural

The 11th annual vibrant community celebration, Noche Cultural, is July 18, featuring its usual blend of all things live music, dancing, food, cultural demonstrations and family togetherness. The event is presented by Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving Eugene’s Latino and Hispanic communities. In the midst of the Trump administration’s crackdowns on immigration and ICE activity in Eugene, “The most exciting part about Noche Cultural this year is our ability to continue providing safe spaces for community and belonging for our immigrant families during these difficult times,” says Antonio Huerta, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural director. “More than a festival,” he says, Noche Cultural is also, “a place to connect with neighbors, celebrate cultural traditions, build community and create lasting memories while honoring the diverse heritage that enriches our region.” While Latino families are invited to celebrate their heritage, Huerta says that the broader Eugene community is welcome to attend the party so that everyone can “learn, connect and celebrate together.” There is a large lineup of local and regional Hispanic and Latin music, including Portland Latina singer Gema Nereida Barragan Cruz and Eugene-based Brazilian samba reggae ensemble Samba Ja. The event also features traditional dancing from performers such as Raíces De Oregón and others. Children’s activities include rock climbing, face painting, crafts, balloons and art workshops.

Noche Cultural is 4 pm to 10 pm Saturday, July 18 at Bob Keefer Center, 250 South 32nd Street, Springfield. Tickets are $5 and available at NocheCultural.com.