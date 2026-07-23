Become a Butterfly Expert

Explore the transformational world of butterflies when you join the Lane County Butterfly Club on a guided Butterfly Field Trip, where participants learn how to identify local butterfly species and discover facts about their habitat, food sources and biodiversity land management. According to the North American Butterfly Association, a butterfly count is an observation period where people go out in nature and count the type and number of butterflies they see in a day within a “15 mile diameter count circle.” Sharon Blick is chapter president of the Lane County chapter of NABA and one of the original founders who started the Eugene first butterfly count in 1991. According to Blick, “Butterflies only come out when it’s sunny and warm and not too windy, so that makes it hard to look for them in the spring,” adding that the weather is nice enough by June to host field trips and butterfly counts. Vice President Sue Anderson guides the July 25 and August 8 field trips. To sign up, pre-register in order to receive details with the exact time and meeting location.

Discovery of an uncommon Great Copper. Western Tiger Swallowtail. Photo by Rick Ahrens.

Butterfly Field Trip is 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday, July 25 and August 8, West Eugene Wetlands. All ages welcome. Free. Pre-registration at LaneButterflies.org.