Good Day, Sunshine

Released in 2006, Little Miss Sunshine is a poignant family dramedy that was an indie hit in cinemas, accompanied by an equally poignant soundtrack with Denver Balkan and Eastern European-influenced band Devotchka featured heavily. The Grammy-nominated album’s success helped usher in the indie folk sound of the aughts and 2010s. Twenty years after the Academy Award-winning film’s release, Devotchka has embarked on a nationwide tour celebrating the Little Miss Sunshine soundtrack. The band performs August 1 in a WOW Hall co-produced show at Mosswood, a forested outdoor venue in Veneta. “The WOW Hall was always a highlight when we started touring. Eugene was one of the first places that seemed to get us,” says Devotchka frontman Nick Urata. “It led to us playing the Oregon Country Fair,” and that experience, Urata says, “blew our minds.” Planned in part through friends made at Fair, Urata adds, Devotchka will “create a unique experience in this magical setting at Mosswood.” Eugene’s Tug & The Heartstrings and The Whiteaker Hot Club support Devotchka at the show.

Devotchka performs 6 pm Saturday, August 1 at Mosswood, 88377 Ridiculous Road in Veneta. Tickets are $30 and available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all-ages.