Oozing off into the Sunset

Willy Wonka once said, “For some moments in life, there are no words.” And this is absolutely not applicable for our “raining” SLUG queen, Hilaria Gastrognome, aka Lari, aka two-time Eugene Weekly Best of Eugene Comedian winner Jen Jay, who will ooze away with her Slimey Farewell at Slice in the Whit. For those unversed, the SLUG queen is the monarch of the Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod, and the unofficial goodwill ambassador of Eugene. The tradition, which began almost half a century ago in the early days of the former Eugene Celebration with city council beefs, a giant slug float and sticking it to the establishment, has since grown into a large community of people who love Eugene, working with nonprofits, dressing up as magical mollusks — and all of the puns that come with the job. Queen Lari’s yearlong rain has come to an end, and she plans to glide off with a sticky bang before her successor is chosen at the annual SLUG Queen Pageant and Coronation August 14. Her farewell event features sets from local comedians, a button-making station, a SLUG queen selfie station and performances from old queens (there are no “former queens”). Lari will deliver a “State of the Slugdom” address where she’ll look back on her rain with a generous dollop of her famous stand-up. The event is also a fundraiser for the SLUGs to build a new giant slug float for the Eugene BRiGHT parade, so Lari has designed a special pizza for the event called “The Gastrognome,” where $1 from every slice will contribute to the fund. Queen Lari says that when it comes to being queen — and fundraising for a giant slug — “our literal job is to provide whimsy and goodwill, and reminders to not take everything so serious,” she says. “It’s okay to ooze.”

Hilaria Gastrognome’s Slimey Farewell is 7 pm Saturday, August 8 at Slice Pizzeria and Bar, 825 Blair Boulevard. Free.