Pencil Boxes, Backpacks and Ballpoint Pens

As September approaches, families are gearing up for the back-to-school season. With the rising cost of school supplies, however, many are struggling to fill backpacks for the upcoming school year. Catholic Community Services has launched its annual back-to-school supply drive for those enrolled in its family-focused programs — this year, over 200 children have enrolled to receive school supplies. Rose Rubin, CCS development and communications manager, says the need for affordable school supplies has grown, with the number of sponsored children doubling. “Ninety percent of our clients are 30 to 50 percent below the average annual income line,” Rubin says. “It’s really important for these kids to get these supplies.” She adds, “Some of them are homeless or living with friends or family — maybe couch surfing — and so giving them what they need to start successfully is a huge deal for them.” The drive is collecting new items only and is seeking a variety of school supplies, with additional need for backpacks, lunch boxes, ballpoint pens and sneakers. They are collecting supplies at 12 locations across the Springfield and Eugene area, including two of their service centers. Other drop-off locations include the Springfield Public Library, Berkshire Hathaway and Eugene Friends Church. — Aishiki Nag

The Back-to-School Supply Drive is July 15 to August 15. To find donation drop-off locations check CCSLC.org/back-to-school.