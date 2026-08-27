Activist Alert

“As for the future, your task is not to foresee it, but to enable it.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Eugene Safe and Fair Community Health Care Training, Join Minneapolis health care workers to learn about immigrant rights and best practices keeping patients, colleagues and community safe, 7 pm to 9 pm Thursday, August 27. Eugene location shared after registration, Linktr.ee/loveandhealingtour.

• Money for Housing, Healthcare and Infrastructure Not War, noon Saturday August 29, Springfield City Hall, Lane County Labor and Eugene Springfield Solidarity Network summer rally series.

• Common Cause Election Protection Training, 6 pm to 7:30 pm, Thursday, Sept. 10, Unitarian Universalist Church 1685 West 13th Avenue, Eugene. Co-sponsors Indivisible Eugene Springfield, NAACP Eugene Springfield, 350 Eugene, Lane County United for Immigrant Justice Network, League of Women Voters of Lane County, SURJ Showing Up for Racial Justice. Mobilize.us/commoncause/event/994923.

• Tell City Council No AI Data Centers in Eugene, 7:15 pm to 10 pm, Monday, Sept. 14, Eugene City Hall.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Wednesdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in November, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

• Thursdays: Postcarding to vote Susan Collins of Maine out of the Senate! 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday, August XX, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to Pamela Bahnsen, PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!