As school supply costs rise, MECCA offers a free — and greener — alternative

As families in Eugene prepare for their kids heading back-to-school, school supply shopping is always a final stop. Pencils, paper, erasers and markers continue to run out or get lost, however the price for school supplies has risen 7.7 percent since 2025. New school supplies are becoming less affordable, and buying new school supplies every year is not the most sustainable option either, with 77 percent of school supplies bought during the school year being wasted or discarded. MECCA, which hosts monthly swaps, is hosting its first-ever back-to-school supply swap. “We’re thinking that people would need to buy supplies for their kids, so if we could provide those for free for people who can’t afford them, it would be great,” says Mitra Gruwell, community engagement coordinator at MECCA. They are collecting new and secondhand items in good condition. Those who want to participate should plan on bringing in a few items and taking items responsibly. “We’re trying to find ways for people to pass stuff on in a responsible and environmentally considerate way. Taking stuff they already own and giving it to someone else who might be needing or wanting it,” Gruwell says. MECCA is also accommodating families who might not have reliable transportation by handing out “tickets” to those who have given items before Friday. Families are able to show the ticket and participate in the swap on Friday or Saturday. “The whole act is sustainable, we try to organize stuff and we just ask people to be considerate and try to keep things organized through the event,” Gruwell says.

The Back to School Swap is noon to 6pm on Friday, August 28 and 11am to 5pm on Saturday, August 29 at MECCA, 555 High Street. You can access the swap by bringing at least one item.