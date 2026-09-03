Small Can Be Beautiful

For the past two decades, Eugene Weekly has greeted the fall performance season with our “Bravo” issue. In it, we traditionally look at what’s on the calendar from the big arts groups in and around town: Eugene Symphony, Eugene Ballet, Eugene Opera, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Very Little Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and others — well, you get the idea.

This year we thought we’d try something different. Instead of the usual well-established suspects, we’re writing about small and often little known performing arts groups doing excellent work in and around town: children’s theater and dance groups, little known performance outfits that you may never have heard of — yet — and even a couple recommendations for performances a few miles out of town.

Enjoy a bit of Bravo!