Now that we’ve got Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things” stuck in your head, let’s talk about Eugene Weekly’s favorite things — our staff picks to pair with our annual reader’s choice Best Of contest.

In our Best Of Eugene issue, all the winners are voted on, and so chosen by you — the readers. But the staff picks issue is where EW comes up with some of our favorite things that made Lane County a fun place to live this year. — Henry Houston