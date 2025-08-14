Slant — Dog Days

• It’s almost time for Eugene Weekly’s annual Pets issue, which means it’s time for you to send in your pet photos! Take a photo of Fluffy and send it to Pets@EugeneWeekly.com along with you and your pet’s name, and which category you are submitting for. Categories are Creepiest, Cutest, Most Like Owner and Best Rescue! The contest ends August 21 at midnight!

• Community Alliance of Lane County’s headquarters have been a mainstay in the Whiteaker community for close to 60 years, and CALC’s interim vice-chair, DJ Kelly-Quattrocchi, says the mission isn’t changing, but the nonprofit is selling its headquarters on Blair Boulevard. CALC’s mission from the start has been to promote human rights, respond when abuses of human dignity occur and urge public institutions to address social justice concerns. Kelly-Quattrocchi tells EW that “our goal is refocusing our efforts on BIPOC youth,” and that work is primarily in Springfield. CALC has long had a presence in Springfield with the grassroots social justice group Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect (SAfER). Kelly-Quattrocchi says SAfER’s work will expand in the years ahead and include coalitions with like-minded groups. He also notes that this was not an easy decision for CALC’s board. “This wasn’t a move that was taken lightly,” he says. “We had to ask ourselves, what is more important?”

• Also in the Whit — Sam Bond’s Garage is for sale again. According to a listing on LoopNet, a commercial real estate marketplace, the building, furnishings, business name, etc. can be purchased for $800,000. The popular pub and venue announced in late 2024 that it would close, but remained open after community clamor.

• Eugene is getting a new gym — Parkinson’s Warriors Gym is having a ribbon cutting 4 pm to 8 pm Saturday, August 16, at 4065 West 11th Avenue. The event features free food (including vegan and vegetarian options) and dancing to De Solution band’s Zimbabwean music, as well as silent auction and raffle items and demonstrations of the Parkinson’s Warriors classes and guest speakers. Find out more about this research-backed fitness for folks with Parkinson’s from Oregon Parkinson’s Warriors Foundation at OPWF.org — or call 541-556-0120.

• Love the ’70s? Well, we have some nostalgia for you! Go to EugeneWeekly.com and check out Savannah Brown’s interview with ZZ Top, who play the Cuthbert Amphitheater Sunday, August 17. Since she’s on a rockstar roll, we’re sending her to review Weird Al’s show on the 20th. You can also read Dan Buckwalter’s glowing review of the Non-Stop Players performance of Once Upon a Mattress (OK, it’s a decade older than the ’70s) at Actors Cabaret of Eugene. The show runs through August 17. File under ageless is the August 16 Mermaids Unite gathering in Drain at Capricorn Manor, a fantasy Victorian event venue, where guests can check out booths, vendors and art all mermaid themed — complete with a costume contest.

• Readers of Activist Alert — we had a reader suggest that each week we include a place people can donate or volunteer. We love that idea as some folks take action in different ways. Got a suggestion? Send us the org, what they do and any useful contact information! Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

Featured Local Savings