My Pitbull Ate Your Newspaper

As Weekly photographer Eve Weston was doing a photo shoot for this week’s cover, a man hollered from a truck driving by our bright red office, “Go Biggie!”

That’s a testament to how much we love our beasts around Eugene Weekly — our office dogs Aksel and Biggie are household (or truckhold) names.

EW staffers have dogs, cats, horses and rats, to name a few of our creatures, so of course, we devote an issue every year to Lane County’s pets. And because we are your (slightly off-beat) community paper, we love to highlight the community’s pets! (even the creepy ones, like the spider named Jewel). Thank you to all who submitted — votes were tallied from EW’s staff, writers, interns and folks who just seem to show up at the office all the time. There was much cooing, oohing and aahing.

