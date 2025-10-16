Books! Books! Books!

“Books break the shackles of time. A book is proof that humans are capable of working magic.” — Carl Sagan, Cosmos. Lane County is full of authors working magic and books giving us a getaway from daily stress. So come to one of the many readings around town. This weekend, at 7 pm, Oct. 18, check out the launch for The Apoptotic Era by A.G. Valentine, with readings by EW’s own Rick Levin and more at Hodgepodge Books and Taps, 154 East 14th. On the horizon are Melissa Hart and Brian Trapp in conversation about growing up in special needs families, 7 pm, Nov. 13, at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street. And in December is EW’s annual Winter Reading issue. Got a local book? Got a short review of a local book? Editor@EugeneWeekly.com. And head to EugeneWeekly.com this week for author interviews and more!

