No Kings, No White Supremacy

“If we want a different future, we have to build it together,” say Johanis Tadeo and Stan Taylor, organizers of the Saturday, March 28No Kings 3 rally in Springfield. “Why Springfield?” some have asked. “Springfield was chosen as the venue to embrace solidarity between the activist communities in our two cities and to raise the voices of our most vulnerable community members,” Tadeo and Taylor say. No Kings is at Springfield City Hall, with music beginning at 10:30 am, followed by a rally and march, with sign-waving along Main Street. Then on Sunday, retired Pastor Dan Byrant says that Christian leaders are “coming together to say the injustices perpetuated by our government, whether against our immigrant neighbors, our Muslim friends, LGBTQ brothers and sisters, the people of Iran and many others, will not be done in our name.” Anyone who shares these concerns — whether they come from a faith tradition or not — is welcomed to a 2 pm Palm Sunday action and march. Read more about both events in online opinion pieces at EugeneWeekly.com.

No Kings Eugene-Springfield Rally is 11 am to 2 pm Saturday, March 28 at Springfield City Hall, 225 South 5th Street. For more information visit ​Mobilize.us/nokings/event/900944. Palm Sunday Action: Reclaiming Christianity in the Public Square is 2 pm Sunday, March 29 at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street, then march to Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza.