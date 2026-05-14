Lively, Silly Fun: Adult Games for the 21+ Crowd

How often do you get to go out to a bar, play games and have a chance to win adult toys? For the 21 and older crowd, this is a reality thanks to Kinky Bingo. Organized by burlesque performer Knotty Nikki, the games have been gaining popularity and scaling up to larger venues since their first appearance at Swallowtail Spirits in Springfield in 2022. Kinky Bingo is typically held on the third Friday of each month at Whirled Pies, except for May, when it will be held on the 29th. According to Nikki, the vibe is “lively silly fun.” A game book consists of five games for $12, and the prizes are chosen from a table laden with a colorful assortment of adult toys. “If you don’t leave with a prize, you’ll leave with a smile and 10 more friends. It’s a great opportunity to relax, enjoy yourselves and get out of your shell,” Nikki says. The game promotes informed consent, safe sex practices and resources. From grandmas to college kids to business types, there is something for everyone. Not only do you have access to a full bar, fresh pizzas and a well-lit ADA accessible space, there are mini games between rounds to keep the fun flowing, such as the “Dildo Relay Race” and “Pin the Junk on the Hunk.” — Amy Prince

Kinky Bingo is 9 pm Friday, May 29, and the third Friday of every month at Whirled Pies, 199 West 8th Avenue, Suite 1. Doors 8 pm. Cover is $12 at the door. The event is 21-plus.