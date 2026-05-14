Losers Win

On a recent Wednesday evening at Local Losers Lounge in Goshen — that bend in the road a short eight miles south of Eugene on I-5 — a self-described cowboy poet in a 19th-century bowler hat, black vest and a sheriff’s badge read a piece about an 1880s dustup at a saloon. On Saturday nights, you can play music bingo. Other nights, sing karaoke. Known for moments like these, dive bars deserve a special place in heaven. Local Losers Lounge, which opened in 2024, is a prime candidate. There are TVs, a full bar and a menu with personal pizzas, tacos, “loser” chili, hot dogs and loaded baked potatoes, among other items. On the night we were there, the special was a savory pulled-pork baked potato with a tangy pineapple and zingy jalapeño slaw. (The portions are huge — you may want to share.) While there, ask the bartenders for ghost stories about the place, the former Land O’Goshen bar that closed about 10 years ago after some seven decades in business. The vintage interior seems much the same. All due respect to Goshen, but there’s really not much reason to go there entertainment-wise, other than Local Losers Lounge. (Take an Uber.) However, if you’re after a change of scenery, this bar proves that true community exists in the most unlikely places. — Will Kennedy

Local Losers Lounge is open noon to 9 pm Monday and Tuesday, noon to 10 pm Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 11 pm Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 pm Sunday at 85944 OR-99. For information call 541-600-8281 or follow @Local_Losers_Lounge on Instagram.