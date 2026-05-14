Sexy is a Four Letter Word

In Sparrow and Serpent, Phaerie Dear, with their icy blue hair, sits at a table, dousing themself with glitter. They come out of the costume area donning a platinum blonde wig. A short, tight, white bedazzled dress clings to their figure. “I used to bedazzle everything,” Dear says. They fell in love with burlesque after seeing Taylor Maden sparkle at John Henry’s. Dear took a hiatus to have kids, but started back up with their classic Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra inspired performances. The Muse Collective Cabaret is a performing arts troupe based in Eugene. It performs burlesque, variety and drag shows while emphasizing inclusivity and diversity. Every other Friday, The Muse Collective hosts a show at The Sparrow & Serpent Pub. On May 14, it has a themed show called Blockbustin’ at the Space Bar. In June, it’ll have two Pride-themed shows, including June 5, where the theme is “Ripe for the Party,” a fruit-themed celebration of pride and queerness. At The Muse Collective Cabaret, “everyone has a voice,” Dear says. Kali Kardas, aka Jean Candy, says The Muse Collective is democratic with members voting on leadership and themes of different shows each year. Kardas says burlesque gets a bad rap, but it is actually “a celebration of body autonomy and self love,” especially for trans, queer and gender non-conforming people. Successful burlesque performers lean into their strengths — theatricality, stage presence, uniqueness — to define sexy for themselves.

The Muse Collective shows are 7 pm every other Friday at The Sparrow & Serpent Pub. Doors 6:30 pm. Blockbustin’ is 8 pm Thursday, May 14 at The Space Bar. Doors 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door. For tickets and more information visit Events.humanitix.com/host/the-muse-collective and follow The Muse Collective on Instagram@themusecollectivecabaret.