Singing for Everyone

Walking down Broadway, you can hear the people singing on the mic with the cheers of people around. With windows wide open, drag queen Judy Jitsu leads weekly karaoke nights at Ojisan’s Ramen in downtown Eugene. Jitsu started leading karaoke two years ago, when she was asked to do so after singing at a downtown bar. Since moving to Eugene in 2018, karaoke has been one of the ways she feels connected to the community. “I want to create a space where people can be comfortable and be themselves,” Jitsu says. This karaoke night is specifically for queer and trans people, where they can sing songs that make them feel accepted and represented. Jitsu says each week is different, with regulars and new people alike walking in as they hear people sing. “I like when people who would usually not sing in front of people come up and sing because they feel safe and comfortable,” Jitsu says. Eugene has a large number of places you can do karaoke, with many bars and breweries hosting a weekly karaoke night. Emma Klausenburger, a student at the University of Oregon, goes to karaoke on a weekly basis, and Ojisan’s Ramen has been one of her favorite places to sing, alongside Rennie’s Landing, Pegasus Pizza and Denny’s by Gateway Mall in Springfield. “It’s a good way to build confidence,” she says, feeling like a whole other person when she sings in front of people. “It’s like an escape for life, we all need an outlet,” Klausenburger says.

Karaoke is 9 pm to midnight every Thursday at Ojisan’s Ramen, 150 West Broadway. A full bar and dining menu are available. No cost to participate in karaoke.