Music, Wine, Community 

“It is just an incredible microcosm of community and music and compassion,” says Rami Holmes, the tasting room lead and weekend booking manager at Oregon Wine LAB. That sentiment is the heartbeat of Wine Lab’s weekly One Mic Open Mic, a night where the focus isn’t just on the notes played, but on the people playing them. Hosted by local music booker and performer Harlan Rivers, the event runs every Tuesday, creating a space where musicians “often share their space and their talent with other folks,” Holmes says. The stage setup is intimate, centered around one powerful area mic that captures the beautifully eclectic sounds of the local scene. It’s the kind of room where acoustic guitar is just the beginning; you’re just as likely to hear a didgeridoo, a fiddle, an upright bass or even a woman playing a saw with a bow. As Holmes notes, it is a “very open and accepting space where you can really do whatever moves you and people will support it.” For those looking to join the lineup, the “bucket” system keeps things fair. Hopefuls should arrive before 5:30 pm to put their name on a slip of paper. “5:30 is when we draw names at random to see who gets their first choice of time slots,” Holmes explains. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer battling those “completely natural” nerves, Holmes adds, the environment is designed to uplift. Holmes says that ultimately, “whatever feels like you is what you should do.” Come for the community, stay for the music and grab some Taco Tuesday specials from the El Tio Mexican food truck parked right outside. As the regulars will tell you, “they want to keep the music going. They want to keep the community going,” Holmes says.

One Mic Open Mic is 5:30 pm to 9 pm every Tuesday at Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln Street. The event is free.